While the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to drive sociopolitical discourse, thousands of health scientists and medical practitioners are urging public officials to reconsider their jurisdictions' lockdown policies.
The Great Barrington Declaration is an open letter penned and signed by Dr. Martin Kulldorf, a professor of Medicine at Harvard University, biostatistician, and epidemiologist; Dr. Sunetra Gupta, epidemiologist and professor at Oxford University; and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a physician, epidemiologist, health economist, and public health policy expert who also teaches at Stanford University Medical School.
The declaration—signed on Sunday, October 4, at Great Barrington, Massachusetts—affirms that current COVID-19 policies enacted in some nations worldwide are detrimental to the people's mental and physical health.
"Coming from both the left and right, and around the world, we have devoted our careers to protecting people. Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden. Keeping students out of school is a grave injustice," the experts argue.
According to these health professionals, maintaining these restrictions would cause "irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed."
Rather than enforcing strict health protocols on the entire population, the Great Barrington Declaration proposes a "Focused Protection" model, under which vulnerable communities would be kept safe from the virus with established policies, while allowing others to resume life as they normally would.
"We know that vulnerability to death from COVID-19 is more than a thousand-fold higher in the old and infirm than the young. Indeed, for children, COVID-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza," the group of doctors wrote.
Moreover, they stated that as the general population develops herd immunity, the risk of infection drops for all, even those considered to fall under vulnerable sectors of the population.
"The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk," they reiterated, underscoring the need to incur in "simple hygiene measures."
At the time of this writing, the Great Barrington Declaration had amassed 4,979 signatures from medical and public health scientists, 9,518 by medical practitioners, and 131,200 by the general public. To read the full statement, click here.
Mixed Policies
The declaration was released at the time of political upheaval over the U.S. nation's handling of the pandemic. With mere weeks before the General Elections (Nov. 3) and over eight months into the health crisis, nearly all political discussions are centered on COVID-19 and its impact on the economy, education, welfare, et al.
While former-Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic contender in the presidential bid, lambasts President Donald J. Trump for "downplaying" the pandemic, the latter affirms that the American nation needs to learn to live with the virus, lest its economic impact is exacerbated.
The president, who was diagnosed with the virus last week, has repeatedly asserted that states need to ease or eliminate restrictions, including putting an end to curfews and lockdowns, as well as opening schools. He received further backlash after announcing on Oct. 5 that he would leave the Walter Reed Medical Center following coronavirus treatment, urging the public to overcome their fear of COVID-19.
"Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!," he tweeted.
I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020
While some lauded the president for his statements, others were swift to criticize him, opining that the bout of optimism lacked empathy toward the more than 212,000 coronavirus-related deaths, reportedly. Moreover, the president has also supported anti-lockdown and anti-mask protests.
On the other hand, Biden stated that he would issue a nationwide federal lockdown if necessary. "I would shut it down; I would listen to the scientists... We’re going to do whatever it takes to save lives," he said in an August interview with ABC's David Muir. The Democratic hopeful's COVID-19 plan can be accessed here.
Now that the Great Barrington Declaration keeps gathering approval from health scientists and medical practitioners, it is unclear if either candidate would incorporate its content in their respective policies.
