Various organizations, including non-profits, the solar sector and environmentalist NGOs, warned that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa) service rate will increase even more if its debt restructuring agreement, known as the “Restructuring Support Agreement” (RSA), is approved in February.
PREPA, the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF, Spanish acronym) and the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico (FOMB) are currently in the process of renegotiating the agreement with the bondholders. The RSA was signed doors last year in May 2019.
The RSA proposes a staggered increase in PREPA’s rate that will increase by more than 4 cents the electricity bill for citizens, businesses, industries and even the government itself, the organizations warn.
Dr. Lionel Orama, member of the National Institute of Island Energy and Sustainability (INESI), explained that “this increase is a tax negotiated by the government in the RSA and is very different from the recent adjustment for fuel. The increase proposed in the RSA is destined exclusively to pay PREPA’s debt, so it would not improve the services that is provides. If your family is paying $150 for electricity, with that RSA tax you would start paying an average of $182. That total doesn’t include other rate increases, such as the one announced last week”.
The organizations Hispanic Federation, Solar Energy Storage Association (SESA), INESI, El Puente-Enlace Latino de Acción Climática, Comité Diálogo Ambiental, and Sierra Club of Puerto Rico also request public hearings and effective mechanisms for citizen participation.
Adriana González, organizer at Sierra Club of Puerto Rico, said that “it is unacceptable to expect the people to pay the RSA debt while they are not provided with participation in the process. Public participation mechanisms must be presented in these RSA negotiation processes so that professionals, academics, individuals, and entities can express themselves on it. We demand that public hearing processes and written comment periods be held for a truly public and transparent discussion of this agreement.”
The organizations also demand that the government consider the studies on the negative socioeconomic impacts of the original agreement. The current RSA proposes a charge on solar energy generated by PREPA customers, which they claim would discourage the integration of renewable energy into the country's electricity grid. Pierluisi publicly rejected this sun tax in August 2020, during his election campaign.
“If approved as proposed, the sun tax would dramatically increase the cost of photovoltaic systems, up to 50 percent,” warned PJ Wilson, president of SESA. “Furthermore, this tax is expressly prohibited by Act 17-2019, which seeks a resilient Puerto Rico through 100-percent renewable energy generation. It is time to radically rethink the current RSA and align the interests of the bondholders with the best interest of the Puerto Rican people and with our public policy, not the other way around”.
The Sierra Club of Puerto Rico organizer also recalled that PREPA's debt negotiated in the RSA has not been audited. “We cannot continue to burden the people with payments that will not provide changes to a reliable, local, renewable energy grid. The debt that is being negotiated has to be audited by an independent entity, since the people may end up paying an illegal debt,” González concluded.
Rate Hike Until March
Meanwhile, the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau announced last week that PREPA clients will experience a rate hike until March 2021. The agency, which approved the resolution on December 2020, stated that the cost per kilowatt-hour (kWh) rose from 17.3 to 18.1 cents.
According to the entity, the rate hike responds to the reconciliation of the adjustment clauses for the purchase of fuel and energy for the period from September to November 2020. It will reportedly result in a $6.62 increase in PREPA's utility bill for unsubsidized residential customers with an estimated base consumption of 800 kWh per month.
Pierluisi Reacts
For his part, the governor affirmed that he does not condone rate hikes based on PREPA's "inefficiencies or administrative failures."
"As governor, I will definitely not endorse or support any increase in the electricity bill due to inefficiencies or administrative failures in the Electric Power Authority. Now, this adjustment arises as a consequence of the fact that the cost in a barrel of oil has been rising, similar to what happens with the cost of gasoline," he explained.
Pierluisi added that Act 17 of 2019 for the Puerto Rico Energy Public Policy establishes that the goal is to transform the island's electricity grid to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels, "whose costs are beyond our control and which are harmful to the environment." The governor thus asserted that his administration will comply with that policy and move Puerto Rico toward renewable energy.
"We will rebuild and transform our electrical system so that we are not hostage to fluctuations in fossil fuel prices that create instability. We are going to move to clean and renewable energy, so that we can stabilize our energy costs," he underscored.
