The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) in Puerto Rico warned today of marine undercurrents on the beaches of the northern coast of the island, as well as the possibility of river floods due to rains.
The NWS informed the risk of marine undercurrents will be extended until tomorrow morning and urge people to avoid going to the beaches.
The federal agency also put out a warning to all small vessel operators on swells due to waves between four and six feet high.
Regarding precipitation, the NWS reported heavy rains are expected on the northern half of the island, particularly on the northwest. A trough –with isolated thunderstorms– is also anticipated to bring humidity and unstable conditions to the region on Saturday.
