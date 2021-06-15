On Saturday, June 19 and 26, high school students will be able to take free tutorials about Spanish, English, science and mathematics, as part of NUC University's goal to reinforce the students' knowledge in these areas.
"In the context in which we are and after a year and a half of atypical studies, we recognize that there is a need and desire on the part of students to prepare for their academic and professional future. Aware of this, we launch this initiative open to all students to reinforce and / or optimize their knowledge and mastery of basic subjects," said Michael Bannett, president of NUC University.
The tutoring program will be online through Microsoft Teams, and all high school students can enroll. Students and/or parents or guardians of students who are interested in enrolling must complete the form available on social networks. The program is available to all interested students. Being a registered student at NUC University is not required.
"Our responsibility as an institution of higher education transcends the usual curricular offering and it is our commitment to provide opportunities for academic and professional growth not only to our students but also to other members of the community where we develop," Bannett added.
The program begins next Saturday, June 19, and will continue with sessions on Saturday, June 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Every Saturday, one of the aforementioned subjects will be discussed. The classes will be recorded so that the students can consult them later and the faculty will be available to answer any questions.
For more information, call 1(800) 917-8687.
