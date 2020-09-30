Norwegian Cruise Line has launched worldwide cruises for 2022 and 2023. For these voyages, the company will use 13 of its 18 ships in its fleet, so that travelers will be able to choose from a variety of warm-weather destinations.
In addition, for a limited time and as an exclusive offer, Latitudes Rewards members who book before October 12, 2020, can take advantage of a 15 percent discount and bonus points.
This exclusive Latitudes discount can be combined with the new promotion that allows customers to enjoy five free offers, including Open Bar, Specialized Restaurants, Excursions, WiFi, and free children's passage. The offer offers a value of $2,900.
The new itineraries include trips of eight to 21 days along the Panama Canal; Caribbean voyages offering stopovers on Norwegian Cruise Line's private island in the Bahamas, Great Stirrup Cay; and also voyages from the west coast aboard Norwegian Bliss and Norwegian Joy, the largest and most modern ships in the industry touring the Mexican Riviera. Varieties of itineraries offer experiences that attract diverse types of passengers.
On January 8 and February 26, 2023, guests will be able to board Norwegian Getaway for a 12-day round-trip journey through the southern Caribbean, departing from New York. The ship will travel for the first time to Saint John's in Antigua and will make stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico; in Basseterre, St. Kitts; in Castries, Saint Lucia; in Bridgetown, Barbados; in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Harry Sommer, President and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, stated that the company hopes to resume operation soon, but affirmed that the new itineraries will offer travelers the option to plan ahead for their next vacations.
The new cruise season will offer a selection of trips with longer transfers and unique experiences that provide passengers with a sense of discovery and greater connection with places around the world.
