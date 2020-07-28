The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a warning for a tropical storm in Puerto Rico in light of the potential development of cyclone 9 to storm Isaías.
The entity warned that the effects of a storm could be felt within the next 36 hours in Puerto Rico, the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, and the Virgin Islands. The weather phenomenon has maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (mph) and is moving toward the west at 23 mph.
Potential Tropical Cyclone #Nine Advisory 1: Disturbance Forecast to Become a Tropical Storm Before Reaching The Leeward Islands. Tropical Storm Warnings Issued. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 28, 2020
The NHC forecast that it will gain strength within the next 48 hours, becoming in storm Isaías between Tuesday night and Wednesday.
In addition to the tropical storm force wind, Puerto Rico could experience between three and six inches of rainfall, with a maximum of 10 inches.
Stay tuned to www.theweeklyjournal.com for further updates on this story.
