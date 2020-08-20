Two new tropical depressions formed in the Atlantic Basin — both on potential tracks to skirting Puerto Rico and then onward to the mainland United States.
Tropical storm watches were posted for several Caribbean islands and parts of Honduras.
The Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression 13 was likely to become a tropical storm later Thursday and then skirt the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Cuba. The early, still uncertain track showed it potentially reaching Florida by Monday as a hurricane.
On Thursday, it was centered about 700 miles (1,120 kilometers) east of the northern Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and it was headed briskly to the west-northwest at 21 mph (33 kph).
Tropical Depression 14 was forecast to graze the Atlantic coast of Honduras, then curve across Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula and potentially head for Texas or Louisiana coast as a tropical storm by next week, though the track and force that far out remained highly uncertain.
On Thursday, it was centered about 210 miles (375 kilometers) east of Cabo Gracias a Dios on the Honduras-Nicaragua border, with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph). It was headed west at 18 mph (30 kph).
Meanwhile, the Coast Guard set Port Condition YANKEE at 4p.m. Thursday for all maritime ports in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgins Islands, due Tropical Depression 13's trajectory nearing the islands within 24 hours.
During Port Condition "Yankee," the port is closed to all inbound commercial vessel traffic unless specifically authorized by the Captain of the Port. Vessels without approved applications to remain in port shall depart at this time.
The Coast Guard strongly cautions the maritime community to remain vigilant to weather forecasts for Tropical Depression 13 and to take the necessary precautions as this weather system has the possibility to strengthen and develop into a tropical storm as it approaches the area.
Mariners are reminded there are no safe havens in these facilities, and ports are safest when the inventory of vessels is at a minimum.
Pleasure craft owners are advised to seek safe harbor. Maritime and port facilities are reminded to review and update their heavy weather response plans and make any additional preparations needed to adequately prepare in case of a potential impact to the area.
