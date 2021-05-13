The Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB) of the Public Service Regulatory Board announced today the approval of a solar energy project that will add a total 60 megawatts (MW) of generation to the island's electric grid.
"It is an important step in the implementation of Puerto Rico's energy policy. As the entity in charge of supervising and ensuring its execution, we are pleased to announce that the project, with 60 MW of additional electrical capacity, brings us closer to the goal of reaching 40 percent generation from renewable sources in or before 2025," said PREB President Edison Avilés Deliz.
The Xzerta-Tec Solar I project in Hatillo will add 60 MW of capacity at a cost of $0.099 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) with a scaling of two percent per year and a cap of $0.1216 / kWh. The negotiated price also includes the value of the renewable energy credits.
This new price represents savings of $170 million during the life of the contract compared to what the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority originally negotiated with this company in 2012.
"With this project, we continue the transformation of the electrical system with renewable energy sources and assure the consumer of a more stable energy price. Puerto Rico can be confident that the Bureau will continue to promote these projects and ensure the best interests of the people," Avilés Deliz stated.
