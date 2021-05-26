The CEO of the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service (PRITS), Enrique A. Völckers Nin, and the secretary of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP by its Spanish acronym), Eng. Eileen M. Vélez Vega, announced new services available through CESCO Digital.
The Driver Service Center (CESCO, Spanish acronym) has multiple establishments island-wide, where drivers and aspiring drivers perform a variety of transactions, such as getting their driver permits or licenses, renewing them, paying off accumulated fines, among others. CESCO locations are notorious for their long waiting hours and labyrinthine processes, however, and its digital modality aims to simplify the user's experience.
"Certainly, renewing the services that the Government of Puerto Rico offers so that they are more accessible is one of our priorities. For years, the procedures that citizens needed to carry out through the CESCOs were tedious, complicated and extremely slow," Völckers stated.
As informed, all citizens who need to change the address of their license can now do so through the CESCO Digital platform. The new digital license will be updated once the address is validated. The platform has integrated an address validation system has been integrated with the Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA) and the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) to certify that they are correct.
Meanwhile, when renewing the license or requesting a duplicate, they can choose to have it sent by mail instead of having to pick it up at any of the 13 CESCO establishments.
Moreover, the Virtual Learning Exam is available. This will allow some 500 citizens to take the test of the so-called theoretical or learning exam daily, virtually, from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., thus reaching 2,500 weekly exams.
Starting today, appointments can be made by accessing cesco.turnospr.com.
It was reported that at the moment, only 325 daily exams are offered from Monday to Thursday in person, for a total of 1,300 weekly. With this new option, the capacity to offer monthly learning exams combining face-to-face with virtual ones nearly triples, from 5,200 to over 15,200.
"We continue to accelerate the different services of CESCO Digital to achieve a complete transformation and continue building the Digital Government in Puerto Rico," Völckers underscored. "These new options and modules continue to contribute to the digital transformation of our government. It also contributes to eliminating queues and waiting times at CESCOs."
