With the quarantine to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico, many community and nonprofit organizations have seen their ability to offer social services –which are essential for the country's vulnerable populations– be limited.
That is why Puerto Rican company Propulsa LLC has created Sociants, a free digital platform that allows organizations to close the gap between need, resource and attention.
“We know that people's needs cannot wait, and collaboration between community providers is essential for a resilient society. That is why we have developed Sociants,” said founder Diego Loinaz.
Sociants.com offers nonprofit organizations, community providers, government agencies and local and international foundations, digital tools to identify the needs of individuals in Puerto Rico, based on 13 social determinants that impact their health. To achieve this, the platform provides visualization tools such as interactive maps, demographic data, evaluation filters and wellness censuses.
Organizations can use the platform to match the needs of people with over 1,000 local organizations in Sociants’ Directory of Community Providers that provide social services.
“This way, an organization can identify the needs of an individual, and instantly assign one of their resources to help them. If there are needs that this organization cannot meet, the platform allows it to refer the case to another community provider that is part of the Sociants network,” said co-founder Javier Torres.
Torres explained that community organizations also need to measure the results of their work in order to attract and connect with funds directed to their programs. Sociants allows organizations to document their case management and the services they provide to the community.
He also indicated that the platform is free for community and non-profit organizations that register in Sociants. “We want to help nonprofits fulfill their mission, that's why our platform is free for them,” Torres said.
Organizations interested in registering should visit the website www.sociants.com. For more information, you can find Sociants on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, or send a message directly to info@sociants.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.