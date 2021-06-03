Gov. Pedro Pierluisi announced the new executive order to continue addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in Puerto Rico, containing fewer restrictions than any of its predecessors as the island's tourism gets back on track and various sectors are ready to reactivate the economy.
Speaking at a press conference from the Convention Center in San Juan, Pierluisi informed that Executive Order 2021-043 will be in effect from Monday, June 7, until sunday, July 4.
When detailing that this new resource allows for more commercial and civilian activities and freedoms, the governor said: "Won't you clap?"
These are some of the new measures:
- Mask use won't be enforced in spaces that don't attend the public if all people there are vaccinated.
- Likewise, people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus will not be required to wear masks in public. Unvaccinated individuals, however, must continue wearing masks.
- Businesses formerly allowed to operate with 50 percent guest capacity can do so at 75 percent capacity.
- Businesses formerly allowed to operate with 30 percent guest capacity can do so at 50 percent capacity. This includes restaurants, theaters, amphitheaters, movie theaters, among others.
- Bars and nightclubs are allowed to reopen after, over a year since they were forced to close, at 50 percent capacity. Outdoor bars will not have a limit on occupancy, but clients must keep social distancing of six feet between different groups.
- Social activities are allowed at 75 percent capacity, as are pools. Consumption of alcoholic beverages will be permitted in pools and beaches.
- Festivals and fairs are allowed from 5:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.
As with the current executive order, there will be no curfew imposed on citizens or businesses.
As of press time, 3,069,610 vaccine doses have been administered. Of these, 1,377,467 individuals have been fully inoculated with the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson shots against COVID-19.
