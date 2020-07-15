Sectors of the hospitality industry called for authorities to take more forceful measures to prevent the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport from becoming the route for the spread of coronavirus in Puerto Rico.

Until now, the restrictions announced to enter into force today do not seem to reassure the tourism sector, as they understand that they are not enough and fear that infections will increase even more, after recent records by the Health Department (HD) with more positive cases and a significant increase in hospitalizations.

"We are receiving over 30 daily flights from Florida, which puts us in a very fragile position to asymptomatic or irresponsible [visitors] who take medications to lower the temperature to travel to the island. My fear is that they will come ill, because here the medications and treatments are less expensive than in the United States, in addition to the fact that the hospitals are saturated there," said José Poupal, leader of the organization Puerto Rico Tour Operators, Guides and Hikers.

He said that if visitors who are not properly screened or refuse to comply with orders continue to arrive, "they are going to fill the hospitals and we are not going to have beds for local citizens."

The controls imposed by the government as of today consist of visitors arriving with a negative molecular test for COVID-19, taken at least 72 hours prior, filling out a sheet with health information, or imposing quarantine if they do not have the aforementioned result.

Tracing Is Vital

Given the concern that positive cases of COVID-19 continue to grow and management by health authorities is complicated, Jaime Plá, executive president of the Puerto Rico Hospital Association, commented that efficient case tracing is vital to avoid a dire scenario.

“The government must do the fundamental work of tracing the positive cases of the past few weeks to find out where these patients were infected. For example, if it was on the beaches, show me with the contact tracing and close them or impose rules," Plá recommended.

Faced with the so-called openness to tourism, he stressed that "no activity that is not causing risk should be affected."

He said the government should also make arrangements to get test reagents and more ventilators beforehand, and maintained that "they cannot do it the same day that they are needed."

“The beds of the island's hospitals were designed to be used by our population, not for foreign travelers. That would be medical tourism, but it is not in the case of COVID-19. This is not the time for that," he argued.

As the government has said, Plá stressed that relatives residing in the United States should not come to visit Puerto Rico, at least during this health emergency. He indicated that there is concern in the medical sector due to the projection that positive cases will increase and the capacity of hospitals will not be sufficient.

“We started with 110 cases in hospitals and they have already risen to over 200—which is still a manageable number—but we need to be ready for them to rise to higher levels. The airport's concern is very great, it is the first line of defense and we do not want to import the COVID-19 to Puerto Rico," Plá reiterated.

He added that "tourists must arrive with their negative test [results] and must be given the option of buying enough face masks for their stay or fining them with a credit card. It is a complex problem because hospitals cannot refuse to attend to foreign patients and we are not capable of bearing those costs. ”

Missing Information Denounced

The spokeswoman for the Tourism Alliance for Puerto Rico, Daphne Barbeito, assured that the platforms that promote the image of Puerto Rico abroad lack information that is vital for tourists to know local restrictions and to take the test of COVID-19 before arriving at the airport.

She raised concern because she assures that, on platforms such as Trip Advisor, she identified over 70 traveler comments asking where to get the traveler's declaration that they must fill out.

“This administration continues without learning from emergencies, there is a total improvisation and in the DMO (Discovery Puerto Rico) they have a responsibility with the country. I ask: was the world told that they cannot come without negative proof? If they arrive without proof, will they be quarantined? Who will supervise them? They could not prepare with a large number of reagents weeks ago when it was already known that positive cases were going to increase on the Island," Barbeito questioned.

Discover Puerto Rico informed separately that its website includes a travel notice featuring relevant information for prospective travelers, such as the needed COVID-19 test results and a 14-day quarantine if these are unavailable.