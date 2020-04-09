In tune with the first anniversary of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust, the program created by the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust announced a new call for Request of Proposals. The initiative is directed at local researchers with the purpose of submitting proposals aligned to the challenges of global public health in the face of this new epidemic of COVID-19, among other issues of public health relevance that affect the communities of Puerto Rico.
The call opened on April 8 and closes on April 24, 2020, and offers grants of up to a maximum of $10,000 per research / project.
"It is imperative to develop research that provides us with the knowledge to face the public health challenges of this era," said Dr. José Rodríguez Orengo, acting director of the Public Health Trust. "These projects will increase the capacity to obtain data and information to develop programs that positively impact vulnerable sectors of our country."
The opportunity is open to researchers at public and private universities, colleges, and affiliated nonprofit research institutions located in Puerto Rico. The ideal candidates will be researchers or qualified professionals who have completed their medical or doctoral degree. They must participate in the development and / or study innovative concepts that are positively linked to public health or telehealth in Puerto Rico.
In turn, they must maintain a community vision that shows a positive impact on service and development for the benefit of public health and the economy of Puerto Rico. Ideal candidates must be currently affiliated with an accredited university in areas relevant to proposed or ongoing research.
"Every day that passes without being able to stop the contagion caused by this pandemic of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) worldwide, is a call for us to continue collaborating to obtain more information to combat it," said Lucy Crespo, CEO of the Puerto Rico Science, Technology & Research Trust. “At the Trust, we believe that the answer lies in science through researchers and scientists from local institutions, and we want to give them the tools to achieve this."
To qualify for funding, local researchers must work in the following areas:
• Innovative projects whose study focuses on public health, telehealth and/or COVID-19 projects.
• The development of an innovative product or service that could help maximize and optimize resources for public health and/or telehealth in Puerto Rico.
• Projects and research that integrate and study social and economic factors to generate a positive impact on public health in Puerto Rican communities.
Projects must address health issues that continue to seek additional local and federal funds. For these purposes, the change of topic will be considered, to motivate experienced researchers to explore alternative topics that positively impact communities in Puerto Rico. Finally, the project is expected to be published in peer-reviewed professional journals once completed.
Proposals must be submitted through a platform available on our virtual page www.paralasaludpublica.org. They will be reviewed by qualified external reviewers with experience in the public health sector and will be evaluated according to the criteria requested in the request for proposal. The proposal submission process must be completed by Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (Puerto Rico local time).
“It is important to note that the funds allocated, and the grants awarded will be determined according to the merits and viability of the projects received. If there is a good project, we want to know about it,” said Dr. Rodríguez.
For more information on this call, to know the terms and conditions and how to request, access our digital page www.paralasaludpublica.org or write to us at email: info@prph.org
