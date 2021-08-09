Technical personnel from the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA, Spanish initials) installed support pumps at the La Baldorioty station, which will provide an additional 20 percent production to the system's pumping capacity.
The initiative comes in preparation for the most intense weeks of the hurricane season.
DRNA Secretary Rafael Marchago explained this Monday that with the installation of the new machinery, the pumping system can generate up to 776,000 gallons of water per minute in the area that encompasses these communities: Ocean Park, Shanghai, Santa Teresita, Machuchal, Punta Las Marías (McLeary), and Playita in San Juan.
"After the work was completed last week, we put the system to the test and it is fully operational and its operation is validated by the technicians working on the installation. The improvement works included the location of four supplementary pumps with a capacity of 300,000 gallons per minute; those join four others that we had already placed last July. With these works, residents of nearby communities can be calmer because the system collects 152,000 gallons of water per minute in excess of the original capacity," he stated.
Two of the new pumps have a capacity of 50,000 gallons per minute, for a total of 100,000, and the other two of 100,000 for 200,000 gallons of water per minute. In total, this machinery has a capacity of 300,000 gallons of water.
The additional pumps complement the ten additional pumps already installed that, together, exhibit a capacity of 276,000 gallons of rainwater received by the pumping system.
"The capacity of 576,000 gallons through the equipment installed and in operation at the La Baldorioty Pump House, joins the 200,000 capacity provided by the permanent and operating pumps installed in this place managed by the DRNA. That means that the system, for these peak weeks of the hurricane season and when we expect a lot of rain, should perform much better than its original operation," Marchago said.
He added that he issued an order for the repair of two permanent pumps that were damaged in June in La Baldorioty. Repairs, he said, will begin shortly.
The DRNA manages 14 pump houses that are located in the municipalities of Arecibo (1), Cataño (3), Guaynabo (2), Juana Díaz (1), Salinas (4), and San Juan (3).
These systems were built for flood control, so they are located in or near floodplain or flood-prone areas. They have a pumping system that discharges runoff water into the lagoons or directly into the sea through channels or pipes.
In addition, the pumping system prevents or controls the entry of seawater into pipes, vital to avoid flooding. This way, the lives and property of the citizens of the sector they serve are protected.
