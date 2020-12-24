Today, Anthem Records released worldwide the music video for global icon José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad 50th Anniversary (FN50)", the newly reimagined, re-recording of his bilingual classic, "Feliz Navidad."
Written and performed by Puerto Rican-born artist José Feliciano, "Feliz Navidad" is one of most beloved and best-selling holiday songs of all time. On December 14, 2020, "Feliz Navidad" hit #10 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in its 50 year history. It is the most famous bilingual Christmas song of all time and recognized by ASCAP as "one of the top 25 most played and recorded songs around the world."
You can watch the video on YouTube.
