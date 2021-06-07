The Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) and the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) announced that they trained roughly 90 percent of the municipalities interested in obtaining an advance through the Reconstruction Work Fund (RWF) for permanent recovery and damage mitigation projects under the Public Assistance Program of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
"The virtual trainings led by the AAFAF together with the COR3 team were of great benefit to all mayors and their finance directors, who already have the tools and knowledge to formally start the application process and obtain capital to accelerate projects of permanent work, including for mitigation projects to face the hurricane season," said AAFAF Executive Director Omar Marrero.
According to Marrero, two informative sessions were held, in which 130 municipal officials participated.
"Since the end of April, when we announced together with AAFAF the approval of the RWF Guide, we have carried out multiple orientations to help the municipalities to get on the path of requesting access to the $750 million revolving fund. This initiative is important to advance the recovery projects that are being carried out around Puerto Rico, which will promote the island's socioeconomic development, a priority of Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi. Currently, [FEMA] has obligated approximately $45.4 billion for recovery works, due to past disasters," said COR3 Executive Director Manuel Laboy.
He said that the municipalities that did not participate in the workshops can obtain the material provided in the virtual sessions in the COR3 Training Center, through the following link: https://training.cor3.pr. To access, they must enter the same credentials used in the Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery Solution (PR-DRS) system.
The $ 750 million RWF may be used by agencies, public corporations, and municipalities to receive advances for permanent reconstruction and damage mitigation projects under the FEMA Public Assistance Program. This initial phase will prioritize municipalities only.
A future statement will announce when applications will be actively accepted from government agencies. Upon completion of the project, the subrecipient must repay the advance money from the RWF with reimbursements received from FEMA, insurance proceeds, or any other funds from the applicant.
For more information about the requirement process, visit COR3's Transparency Portal. Municipal officials interested in requesting guidance should contact them via email at helpdesk@recovery.pr, or call 1-800-685-6022.
