Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Housing Secretary William Rodríguez announced the redistribution of CDBG-DR funds from the City Revitalization Program, so that municipalities have access to a greater amount of funds, as well as an additional allocation of $10 million for administrative expenses and streamlining purchasing processes.
"Given the demand of several municipal executives to receive and manage the funds of this program effectively, we requested to carry out a thorough analysis in order to regenerate a distribution that would promote quick and efficient revitalizations for our municipalities and their residents. I appreciate the work of the Housing team, led by Secretary Rodríguez, to make this effort more concrete and continue the reconstruction of Puerto Rico," the governor said.
The increase in the allocation to municipalities is achieved after the elimination of the distribution of funds by rounds, which simplifies the process and achieves access to all program funds.
"Since we started our work in the Department, we have been focused on evaluating all processes to make them agile and efficient. Today (Mar. 16) we achieved a greater allocation to the municipalities under the City Revitalization Program, so that they can continue the reconstruction process of the Island and in the same way we have made the purchasing process more flexible to help the municipalities," Rodríguez said.
After a general complaint about the review processes in the purchase and acquisition steps, the Housing secretary eliminated the mandatory review requirement by administrative order, allowing the municipalities to streamline this process. However, the municipality can carry out this process, if so interested.
In addition, it was reported that municipalities will not be required to previously participate in the Municipal Planning Program, but that they will be able to do so simultaneously, which simplifies and streamlines the process.
Among other announcements that were made, $10 million were allocated for administrative expenses of the municipalities, which can be used for the hiring of specialized professional services such as lawyers, engineers and planners, among others, to help the municipalities.
San Juan and Mayagüez Score Big
Moreover, an additional allocation of $42.5 million was reported for the municipalities of San Juan and Mayagüez each to promote economic recovery in areas surrounding the University of Puerto Rico (UPR) campuses in each of these two municipalities. .
"This new strategic allocation seeks to prioritize investments and fosters a favorable environment for economic recovery at both universities. This will undoubtedly allow the students and employees of these institutions to return to safe areas of economic development in their study and work centers," Rodríguez said.
The governor added that "we have a great opportunity to revitalize our urban centers and communities through these federal funds, so in Housing we reaffirm our commitment to accelerate and manage these funds efficiently for the benefit of our island."
San Juan Mayor Miguel Romero “this additional allocation of funds is great news for the municipalities. Our Capital City has great potential to develop and make it an attractive, safe city full of socioeconomic opportunities for its residents. We thank the Governor and the Secretary of Housing for addressing our concerns and working for the benefit of all Puerto Ricans."
Meanwhile, Mayagüez Mayor José Guillermo Rodríguez stated: "In the name of the good people of Mayagüez, I thank the immediate attention from the Secretary of Housing, William Rodríguez, and the commitment of the Governor, Pedro Pierluisi, with the allocation of funds that will undoubtedly be fundamental in the city's ordering. It is a project that Mayagüez has managed since the 90s and it will finally be a reality. Thanks to the governor for keeping his word."
Through City Revitalization funding, the Housing Department will support the 78 municipalities and other eligible organizations to carry out a variety of recovery activities aimed at revitalizing community centers, urban areas and main corridors.
These projects will promote the redevelopment, greening and restoration of lost natural resources and will further incentivize private investment in restored areas.
