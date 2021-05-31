On Sunday, members of the island's religious sector joined civil sectors and workers of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) in another ongoing protest against the public-private partnership between the public instrumentality and LUMA Energy.

The Puerto Rico Ecumenical Coalition, led by Monsignor Roberto González, held a first prayer at the Luis Muñoz Rivera Park in San Juan, calling for a solution to the controversy.

Pierluisi Asks PREPA Workers to Remain "at Ease" Just days before LUMA takes over the utility's energy transmission and distribution

The Coalition members marched ta 4:40 p.m. to the northern wing of the Capital, reinforcing the message that they have sent to Gov. Pedro Pierluisi so that he opens up to dialogue, analyzes and takes into consideration the position of the religious entity, as well as the various sectors of the island.

Since May 28, the organizations opposed to LUMA have erected booths and tents as part of the fight against the contract. Under the agreement, scheduled to come into effect on June 1, the private company will take over PREPA's energy transmission and distribution.

Organizations such as Jornada Se Acabaron las Promesas (No More Promises), the March 8 Coalition, Bandera Roja (Red Flag), Comedores Sociales (Social Dining Rooms), among others, have supported this initiative, including with artistic activities during the demonstration, which ended last night.

According to the spokesperson for Jornada Se Acabaron Las Promesas, Anamarys Jiménez, the settlement was erected only throughout Memorial Weekend. However, she said that another camping site could be established in the future.

"Today (yesterday) the camp is lifted at night. Well then, for the first of June we will be calling for the different activities that are carried out. And we will also be carrying out our activities related to the refusal of the contract," she stated.

On Sunday afternoon the issue was also discussed with staff from Radio Independencia, as well as Rep. Mariana Nogales Molinelli, of the left-leaning Citizen Victory Movement (MVC, Spanish initials).

Truck Drivers Contemplating Strike

The president of the Broad Front of Truck Drivers (FAC, Spanish acronym), Víctor Rodríguez, said that a meeting will be held on June 9 to discuss the possibility of a strike in repudiation of LUMA's takeover.

"I anticipate that the leadership will meet on the 9th [of June] and we will determine what will happen within the state of emergency that we have declared. And we will tell the people what we are going to do. On the 9th, things are going to heat up," he told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.

Possible Rate Hikes

PREPA workers under the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier, Spanish acronym), have repeatedly denounced that the contract will result in energy rate hikes for clients, and have voiced concern over acquired rights for workers.

LUMA originally denied both of these allegations, saying that the utility's workers who come to work for the company will have equal or greater salaries than their current compensation. However, president & CEO Wayne Stensby warned in an interview with Wapa TV (Channel 4) that if the company had to incur in "uncalled for" litigations against PREPA, these would result in higher energy fares.

- The Weekly Journal reporter Giovanna Garofalo contributed to this story.