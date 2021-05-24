Roughly 30,200 clients of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) still don't have any power after several failures reported in recent days island-wide.
Fernando Padilla, PREPA's executive deputy director of Operations, confirmed the news during a radio interview with WKAQ 580 AM. He said that the clients without electricity services are located in the regions of San Juan, Caguas, and Bayamón.
"We have 30,000 customers without power, which is totally unacceptable for a Monday morning and even for any day of the week it is unacceptable. We are in transmission and distribution functions until June 1 and until then, we have to fulfill our responsibility. So, I call on all of our employees to report to their work areas. These are complex and difficult moments, it is a transaction that has had its emotions... It does not mean that we lose the north of what we are, which is to provide service to our clients," said Padilla, alluding to the public-private partnership that comes into effect on June 1, in which LUMA Energy will operate the grid's transmission and distribution.
He also reiterated that the vehicles and tools are available for all PREPA employees, and attributed the recent problems to staff who are not showing up to work. "We have the equipment, tools and materials available to our employees. The only thing we need is that all our managerial employees, supervisors and union members arrive at their work places," he stated.
Padilla added that “the direction and instruction of the senior management at all levels of the corporation is that they have to report to their work areas and execute and deliver their responsibilities. There are the trucks, there are the tools and there are the materials and I know it."
