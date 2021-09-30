LUMA Energy notified this afternoon through its social media accounts that a new wave of selective blackouts is underway due to low energy generation.
The company, which is in charge of the island's electric transmission and distribution, has reiterated that issues concerning generation befall upon the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA). LUMA encouraged its clients to visit PREPA's social networks for further updates and information,
According to PREPA's website, by 4:11 p.m. there were 72,178 clients without electric service. This represents a sharp increase from the 18,293 clients reported in the 2:20 p.m. update.
As of press time, the most affected regions are Caguas, with 29,329 clients, and Arecibo with 20,458 clients. The sector's without electricity can be seen here.
Since last Sunday, hundreds of thousands of people islandwide have been experiencing service interruptions caused by a series of events affecting generation, such as - reportedly- the accumulation of sargassum on the island's shores.
This week, PREPA's senior staff defended its management with the maintenance of power generating plants despite the events of poor generation. Amid the unrest provoked by continued power failures, PREPA's executive director and the president of its Governing Board both stepped down and were swiftly replaced.
