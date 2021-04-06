More citizens received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the inoculation session held on Monday at the Convention Center by VOCES' Puerto Rico Immunization and Health Promotion Coalition, in coordination with the local Department of Health, as reported by the founder and CEO of VOCES, Lilliam Rodríguez Capó.

The people vaccinated were those who were given an appointment last week after remaining in line for the Super VacuTour last Wednesday in the Convention Center at the closing time of the event.

"We began to receive those with appointments from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Our staff and team of volunteers handled the process with great agility, managing to vaccinate all those who showed up with their first dose. We thank the Secretary of Health, Carlos Mellado, for the trust he has placed in VOCES," Rodríguez affirmed.

VOCES has administered over 90,000 doses. "Without a doubt, these have been exhausting months, but we are satisfied to see how the number of vaccinated individuals increases and we won't rest until we reach the goal that the vast majority of consenting residents of Puerto Rico receive immunity against COVID-19," Rodríguez stated.

Vaccination events will continue throughout the island next week. For more information, visit protetevacunate.com and vozpr.org, and the social networks of the Puerto Rico Department of Health and the VOCES Coalition of Immunization and Health Promotion of Puerto Rico.