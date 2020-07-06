The Medical Task Force that has been counseling the government of Puerto Rico throughout the coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency assured that the administration has not implemented all its recommendations.
"As an advisory board, the MTF provided evidence-based recommendations, but the Government of Puerto Rico did not implement all of our guideline," wrote its members in an article published by the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.
In the article, the members of the Task Force acknowledge that Puerto Rico has not been efficient in conducting tests to detect the virus. In fact, they indicate that the test has been administered to 0.02 percent of the population. Other U.S. territories like Guam and the Virgin Islands have also done little testing on their residents.
The entity, made up of academics, assured that it recommended to the government to use university laboratories to increase the capacity to carry out tests on the island.
Likewise, the members also recognized the difficulty the P.R. Department of Health had in accounting for serological and molecular tests in mid-May.
They concluded that Puerto Rico should increase the capacity of evidence, improve case tracking, and strengthen physical distancing. They also recommended that the Puerto Rican community should continue to be educated and to promote mental and physical wellness.
Last June, Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced a less active role on behalf of the Medical Task Force during the COVID-19 emergency.
"The medical task force has not given up its duties, but its role will now be less active. This, given that they will continue advising this server, the government, and the people related to COVID-19, but taking into consideration that these medical professionals have their investigations and medical offices that they must continue to attend to," the governor stated then.
Read the Medical Task Force's article below:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.