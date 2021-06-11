LUMA Energy President and CEO Wayne Stensby shared details of what happened yesterday afternoon with the massive blackout that left thousands of customers without power. At this time, he said, there are 36,000 subscribers that are without electricity.

Stensby stated that the company aims to restore all power by 6:00 p.m. today, affirming that LUMA's priority is to energize its clients.

"We are still working on identifying the cause of the explosion, but we still don't know," he said. An investigation is being carried out by Puerto Rico Police and Firefighters with support from the FBI.

Accompanied by the director of System Operation Projects of the company, Gary Soto and the executive director of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA), Efran Paredes; and the secretary of the Department of Public Security (DSP), Alexis Torres, updated information on what happened in the Monacillos substation fire at 6:11 p.m. yesterday.

At that time, an explosion in a transformer at the Monacillos substation, in Río Piedras, left some 900,000 subscribers without electricity, as the LUMA CEO acknowledged this morning. The original figure reported was 800,000 customers without power.

Regarding the cause of the explosion, Torres said that it is a complex process to identify.

Around 9:30 p.m. last night, LUMA reported that it had begun to gradually restore service. First, 100,000 users and that it would take between 6 and 8 hours to return electricity to the rest of the subscribers throughout the island.

Near 6 a.m. today, the company announced through a tweet that "the restoration has slowed down because now it will be necessary to send brigades to verify circuits. All the load that can be restored remotely has been restored." At that time, the customers without electricity were 48,000.

An hour later, LUMA updated the number of subscribers without electricity: "Currently 45,000 customers are still without service."

Last night, in the vicinity of Monacillos, he said that the priority was to restore service: "At this time, we do not have the primary cause of the event, we are working with great security and we are in the process of energizing customers who have been affected."

Moreover, Paredes specified that, in terms of PREPA's generation, it was “starting the machines that went out of service due to the event. We started units in Mayagüez. We kicked off remote units. We have no report of any damage to any unit. In the next few hours we will be putting the system in service of all the units to restore the system."

Possible Act of Sabotage

Torres confirmed last night that security components had moved from the Ponce areas to San Juan. “There is the cooling part and we are being cautious investigating at the same time as well. I can tell you that both the Puerto Rico Police Bureau and the FBI are on the scene and we are looking at all angles," Torres said.

Asked by THE WEEKLY JOURNAL if the event could be the result of sabotage, he replied: "I won't even deny or confirm that. We are simply in an investigation, we are at a stage in that process seeking to identify the reasons."

Meanwhile, LUMA's security director, Michelle Hernández de Fraley said yesterday that to enter the area the employee must have a control number. “In terms of security, all that area, to be able to enter you have to have a control number. Right now we are dropping the number of people who have had access to the substation in the last few weeks. Besides that, there are cameras all over Monacillos, especially the substation and we have law enforcement officers who are checking the cameras."

For his part, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said in a missive that "whoever is responsible for it will have to respond to the People of Puerto Rico."

Six to Eight Days to Restore Service

As for the time it would take to restore service to subscribers, Soto, for his part, said last night that the complete system should be restored in six to eight hours.

"We are working to put into service the units that remain pending and that left the system during the event that occurred here in Monacillos and that spread throughout the metropolitan area, east and central area," said Soto, who stated that "Monacillos is the brain of our electrical system." According to the 6 a.m. message published by LUMA, it took them that long to restore power to almost everyone affected.

Meanwhile, the figures reported on the Internet by PREPA differed last night from those reported by LUMA. Originally, the Authority said that 366,640 customers of the 1,468,223 they have together with LUMA Energy in 373 sectors of seven municipalities were affected. In its report on the Internet, at 9.13 p.m. 69,248 customers had their power restored and 369 sectors were affected. By 7:57 a.m., 36,375 customers were still without service.