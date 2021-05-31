Wayne Stensby, president and CEO of LUMA Energy in Puerto Rico, said today that the company has already received 6,000 job applications -of which they have filled some 2,200 vacancies-, and promised a "world-class" service despite the fact that for now they are concerned about the possible occurrence of acts of vandalism or sabotage.
In a virtual meeting, the executive said that the company -which wil officially assume control of the island's electrical system on Tuesday- adopted a security plan to prevent possible sabotage, and urged citizens to report to 911 if someone witnesses any act of vandalism that may affect electrical service.
"If any person witnesses vandalism or any other act in the electrical infrastructure throughout Puerto Rico, I strongly urge [them] to call 911 and report it to the pertinent authorities," Stensby said.
According to the CEO, in the last two weeks "there has been a significant number of customers who have reported service interruptions, so we have been working closely with PREPA (Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority) so that these interruptions can be addressed as best as possible."
Regarding jobs, he said: "we are prepared and enthusiastic. We will have world-class customer service, starting this Tuesday. Customers are at the center of what we do here at LUMA. We are here to provide you with a better service, a quality service, and to rebuild the electrical grid to provide Puerto Rico with the service it deserves."
As for the number of line guards -one of the issues most questioned by the Electrical Industry and Irrigation Workers Union (Utier by its Spanish acronym)-, Stensby indicated that 350 were hired, an amount that he considers “sufficient. It is a matter of the orderlies having the appropriate equipment and the necessary training to be efficient in their work."
Flags Raised
Multiple people have voiced their concern over the public-private partnership with LUMA y at a time when roughly 12,000 PREPA clients don't have electrical service.
Criticisms against the contract, sustained by Gov. Pedro R. Pierluisi, with the endorsement of the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), are increasingly diverse.
New Progressive Party (NPP) Sen. Thomas Rivera Schatz, for instance, said on his social networks last Sunday that the Pierluisi administration will have to pay a bill for the treatment of PREPA employees. "The treatment given to PREPA personnel in this transition will be unforgettable for all intents and purposes," said Rivera Schatz, stating that, to put it in electrical terms, this will cause a short circuit.
Likewise, former NPP Sen. Orlando Parga said that “they told us and reassured us that LUMA would not increase energy [rates]," and now a hike is under evaluation.
“Lies in the air, they told us and reassured us that LUMA would not increase energy [prices] and (that the) Energy Commission was going to monitor them so that it did not happen. And now that? Now it turns out that from the Governor to the [FOMB], everyone announces the increase to us as if it were a blessing!." Parga denounced.
Meanwhile, union leader Emilio Nieves, president of the Puerto Rican Central of Workers (CPT, Spanish initials), noted that PREPA employees are being displaced to positions well below the their capabilities.
Sen. Rafael Bernabe, of the Citizen Victory Movement (MVC, Spanish initials), opined that LUMA Energy intends to "evade its responsibilities" for the damages caused by the mismanagement of the island's electricity system.
