LUMA Energy informed on Wednesday that it restored service to the Condado and Minillas sector, following service interruption in two substations in San Juan, leaving roughly 7,000 clients in Puerto Rico's capital without electricity.
At 11:04 a.m., the company in charge of the island's energy transmission and distribution reported on its official Twitter account that it fixed the failure affecting the aforementioned sectors. "We reestablished service in #Condado and #Minillas. We continue working for Puerto Rico!," LUMA posted.
However, clients were quick to point out other failures. Some of these complaints were posted by residents of Guaynabo, Orocovis, Ceiba, and other San Juan sectors, among others. "Yes, but you lost power in Guaynabo. The idea is for all of Puerto Rico to have electricity at the same time," a Twitter user stated in Spanish in response to LUMA's update.
Earlier today, the company addressed Tuesday's power failures. "We have two substations in San Juan out of service since yesterday, causing power interruptions in Santurce and Condado, impacting about seven thousand customers," the company tweeted.
Regarding that service interruption, LUMA said that “the line crews finished their work at 2:00 in the morning and were relieved by substitute crews that are working early today. We hope to restore service at noon."
LUMA also had to work yesterday for a breakdown in an underground facility that serves the Plaza del Caribe shopping center in Ponce, and completed the repair hours later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.