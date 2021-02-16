The CMT Group laboratory chain began today, Tuesday, the service for taking diagnostic tests -also known as molecular tests- for the detection of COVID-19 at the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Carolina, after establishing an alliance with Aerostar Puerto Rico.
In a press conference, it was explained that the initiative aims to provide local and foreign passengers entering and leaving the island a simple and agile option to comply with the prevention regulations established by the state and federal governments.
The service will be offered from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., every day at three molecular test collection centers, explained CMT Group Corp. CEO Otegbola Ojo. He added that the tests cost $110.
“These will have a cost for the passenger. Some medical plans could reimburse part of the cost, so it is recommended that you consult your insurer with local coverage," Ojo said.
Moreover, Aerostar Puerto Rico CEO Jorge Hernández stated: "the establishment of these test centers will enable passengers entering and leaving the island to comply with the regulations imposed by the government of Puerto Rico and other jurisdictions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.