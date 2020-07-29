The municipality of Loíza launched today a modern portable weather station to obtain first-hand details of weather conditions such as wind speed, amount of rain, temperature, and barometric pressure.
"Precisely this team, called Weather Link Davis, measured a gust of wind that one could consider normal, but it was 22 miles per hour, when a normal breeze would be about 3 miles. This allows us to know how time fluctuates. All the information collected by the station passes to a computer that records and analyzes it in terms of statistical projection by hour and by date," said Loíza Mayor Julia Nazario Fuentes.
The municipal administration of the so-called Capital of Tradition specified in a missive that the equipment, which is completely portable, allows the work to be carried out by officials from the Municipal Emergency Management Office (OMME by its Spanish acronym). The project was made possible by a federal proposal from Homeland Security, which includes the VantagePro2 program that allows analyzing trends and organizing them in tables and geographic areas.
The program can generate and share information with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and third parties such as the Citizen Weather Observer Program (CWOP), and receive update emails.
"Even citizens can access the information through the link http://wxqa.com/SIGN-UP.html and become volunteers," the mayor added.
The Municipality of Loíza has been active in applying technological facilities for the benefit of citizens. In January of this year, Nazario Fuentes announced the creation of the LoízAlerta orientation program, a digital platform that provides for the activation of a protocol for informational texts in emergencies, assigning specific functions and instructions, before, during, and after an event.
When the need arises, the registered citizen will receive on their cell phone a text message of up to 250 characters with information when an emergency arises, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
