Several government entities and organizations warned that Nabarima, a Venezuelan-flagged vessel, is at risk of spilling millions of gallons of oil in the Gulf of Paria in the Caribbean Sea, raising environmental concerns for the region.
According to Newsweek, efforts are underway to unload the crude oil aboard as safely as possible.
Since Aug. 13, the Commission of Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change of the Venezuelan National Assembly has warned about the risk posed by the vessel, which has been abandoned since January 2019 after Petrosucre shut down production at the Corocoro oil field following U.S. sanctions by President Donald Trump. The Commission’s president, María G. Hernández del Castillo, denounced that the risk of an oil spill has “increased alarmingly.”
“The tanker Nabarima, which is anchored in the Gulf of Paria, is presumably loaded with 1.3 million barrels of crude (54.6 million gallons), as a result of the weight and tides, the ship is perceived to be more inclined (listing) than what was reported last August,” Hernández said in an official missive.
The Gulf of Paria is an inland sea located between the Caribbean island of Trinidad and the western coast of Venezuela. An oil spill in that area would therefore devastate the Caribbean’s delicate ecosystems.
If no action is taken to prevent an oil spill, it would represent a greater environmental catastrophe than the Exxon Valdez oil spill of 1989, which spilled 260,000 barrels (10.8 million gallons) of crude oil in Prince William Sound, Alaska. To date, the Exxon Valdez disaster is considered the worst oil spill in terms of its effects on the environment.
The Trinidad-based environmental group Fishermen and Friends of the Sea, which represents 50,000 people in the industry, has called for a national emergency, noting that the spill would crush fishermen’s livelihoods, as well as destroy millions of wildlife. In a video published by the group, Gary Aboud, its corporate secretary, denounced government inaction, saying: “What we found is frightening … This requires a national emergency.” In the video, shared on Facebook, the vessel is shown tilted and barely held together by a couple of anchors.
“We strongly support immediate actions to bring the Nabarima up to international safety standards and avoid possible environmental harm, which could negatively impact not only the Venezuelan people but also those in nearby countries. Pdvsa (Petróleos de Venezuela) has a responsibility to take action to avoid an environmental disaster in Venezuelan waters,” the U.S. Embassy of Trinidad & Tobago informed in a statement last Friday.
The threat of a devastating spill could potentially reinvigorate environmental discussions about oil. Greenpeace, a renowned eco-conscious organization, has repeatedly advocated stopping the use of oil altogether, warning that “it’s not a question of if oil will spill, it is a question of when.”
Moreover, Hernández affirmed that Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro dictatorship is destroying the country’s natural spaces, with effects that could impact the whole world.
“We already have enough with the destruction of the south of our land, our Amazon, with that badly named Mining Arc. Furthermore, all the disaster that PDVSA is generating in its refineries, spills from Morichal in Monagas, passing through Anzoátegui, Carabobo in El Palito, the spill on the gulf in the Cardón refinery, denounced in satellite images by Professor Eduardo Klein, which is still ongoing, and the constant spills on the Maracaibo Lake in Zulia. The dictatorship has made our iconic lake black, as its conscience, oil comes out even on the streets of Cabimas,” she said.
