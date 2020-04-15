We are living in tumultuous times and sadly, Puerto Rico has had more than its share. To name a few: An economic depression that has lasted more than 12 years. Massive destruction in 2017 caused by a hurricane named Maria. The January earthquakes. Now it’s coronavirus.
A lot of uncertainty remains about Puerto Rico’s present and future. The lockdown and curfew is continuing for another two weeks. Many people have been laid off or furloughed, as many businesses are struggling.
No wonder many of us are feeling anxious, stressed and burned out.
With this in mind, your correspondent turned to one of her favorite pastimes—reading—and rediscovered treasure, “The Little Book of Hygge,” by Meil Wiking, the CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen.
Hygge (usually pronounced hoo-gah) is how the Danes view the world. The term cannot be translated into one word, but is often described as feeling a quiet, cozy contentment. “It is about being with the people we love. A feeling of home. A feeling that we are safe, that we are shielded from the world,” according to Wiking.
My own interpretation of hygge is “relaxing and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.”
Scandinavians are perhaps the polar opposites of Puerto Ricans, but hygge is culturally inclusive and works just as well in the tropics as in Northern Europe.
The basic tenets are quite simple and include:
Presence: Be here now. Accept today’s challenges, but enjoy the moment as well, even if it means our new normal is difficult. Enjoy silence. Meditate. Pray.
Pleasure: Coffee and hygge go hand in hand. You deserve a treat. Add chocolate, cookies and cakes to this list. Take a bath. Listen to soft classical music. Dance!
Gratitude: Be thankful for your blessings. Take it in. This might be as good as it gets, and understand that we are all in this together.
Harmony: Enjoy your time with family and friends—especially during the lockdown. Be at peace. Stay on an even keel. Take care of your physical and mental health.
Comfort: Get comfy. (Thank God for loungewear!)Take a break from your worries. Take deep breaths. It’s all about relaxation.
Truce: No drama allowed during these times. Keep calm and carry on.
Shelter: Your home is a safe haven, a place of peace and security.
The coronavirus epidemic and its impact in our lives is out of our control. In these times, the philosophy of hygge can help us to find the positives in our lives, enjoy the blessings that we have and help us to prepare mindfully for the future.
Look forward to the end of the lockdown and curfew. Look forward to the return of normality and accept the challenges that are on the horizon.
Since April is National Poetry Month, I leave you with this:
Untitled by Kitty O’Meara (March 2020)
And the people stayed home.
And read books, and listened, and rested,
and exercised, and made art, and played games,
and learned new ways of being, and were still.
And listened more deeply.
Some meditated, some prayed, some danced.
Some met their shadows.
And the people began to think differently.
And the people healed.
And, in the absence of people living in ignorant,
dangerous, mindless, and heartless ways,
the earth began to heal.
And when the danger passed, and the people joined together again,
they grieved their losses, and made new choices, and dreamed new images,
and created new ways to live and heal the earth fully,
as they had been healed.
