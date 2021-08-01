TOKYO, Japan - The medal has arrived! The Puerto Rican, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, won the gold medal in the 100 meters hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics.
The hurdler, who has a Puerto Rican mother, clocked a time of 12.36 seconds.
In the hours of Sunday morning, Puerto Rico's star hurdler advanced to the final of the Tokyo Olympic Games in the women's 100-meter hurdles event by finishing first in her series in the semifinal with a new Olympic record and a personal best of 12.26. seconds.
With that record, Camacho-Quinn pulverized her best time of 12.32 reached this year in a World Athletics event and the Olympic mark that was 12.35, belonging to the Australian Sally Pearson.
She left behind the nightmare he experienced in the Rio 2016 semifinals when she tripped over the fence on her flight to conquest. She was barely 19 years old and that experience hit her hard. But now, with 24 and after getting up from the fall, she is on her way to reconquest.
She was once again imposing just as she did in the preliminary round, clocking the best time of 12.41 seconds, the fifth-fastest time in Olympics history in the 100-meter hurdles.
Camacho-Quinn flew - almost literally - over the fences to advance to the final expected by her, her mother, her family and the Puerto Rican people who backed her behind their TV monitors.
Camacho-Quinn voló - casi literal - sobre las vallas para avanzar a la final esperada por ella, su mamá, su familia y el pueblo puertorriqueño que la sufre y la anima detrás del televisor.
The daughter of María Milagros -the Puerto Rican who gave birth to the hope of a medal for Puerto Rico in Tokyo- dashed at 10:50 p.m. (island time).
The other finalists were Britany Anderson from Jamaica (12.40), Kendra Harrison from the United States (12.51), Tobi Amusan from Nigeria (12.62), Megan Tapper from Jamaica(12.62), Nadine Visser from the Netherlands (12.63), Devynne Charlton from the Bahamas (12.66 ) and Gabriele Cunningham from the United States (12.67).
Camacho-Quinn, who exchanged her surnames to reaffirm her Puerto Ricanhood, earned the second gold medal for Puerto Rico in the history of the Olympics, after the gold medal of Mónica Puig, under the Puerto Rican flag, in Olympic tennis.
