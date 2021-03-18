The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP by its Spanish initials) affirmed on Wednesday that it opposes the proposed demolition of the former Normandie Hotel in San Juan.
In a missive, the ICP underscored the building's historic value, noting that it is included in the National Register of Historic Places.
"For this privately owned building... a preliminary proposal for its rehabilitation has been developed for more than a year. This initiative received the conceptual endorsement of the ICP and the approval of the State Office for Historic Preservation, which has already referred it to the corresponding federal authorities in Washington," the Institute explained.
The ICP added that "in a joint effort and given the seriousness of the investors to carry out the works and the project," it has been advising the relevant authorities so that the rescue of the Normandie is carried out "under the strictest and most accepted standards of conservation."
"We are at the best disposal to talk with those interested about the patrimonial value of this property and that they know first-hand the initiatives in favor of our Built Historical Heritage," the Institute asserted.
The Normandie opened its doors in 1942 and has been abandoned for over a decade. Inspired by the SS Normandie French ship, the hotel was characteristic for its art deco style and the ocean liner that inspired it, with many locals referring to it as "the building that looks like a boat."
Earlier this week, Rep. Ángel Matos García filed Joint House Resolution 0089 (PCC0089), which would order the Office of Tourism under the Department of Economic Development and Commerce to expropriate the structure "for economic reconstruction plans for the general benefit of the people of Puerto Rico as provided in Article 3 (a) of the Act of March 12, 1903, as amended, known as the General Law of Forced Expropriation; promote its demolition; and for other related purposes."
The proposed measure received mix reactions. A 27-year-old local named Luis Alberto Maldonado Ruel shared on Facebook pictures of himself painting the exterior of the iconic building, which had been covered in graffiti over the years. He denounced that PCC0089 would remove a piece of "cultural heritage."
"There is still work to do because I only painted part of nearly all graffiti that made it ugly! It's not fully painted! It needs more paint and daring people who love art who want to help by at least making it pretty," he wrote in the public post.
But the Normandie needs more than a superficial makeover. In 2017, the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. revealed that a $20 million investment was required to repair structural problems.
