Despite encouraging progress in several areas, the natural world is suffering badly and getting worse. Eight transformative changes are, therefore, urgently needed to ensure human well-being and save the planet, the UN warns in a major report.
The report comes as the COVID-19 pandemic challenges people to rethink their relationship with nature, and to consider the profound consequences to their own well-being and survival that can result from continued biodiversity loss and the degradation of ecosystems.
The Global Biodiversity Outlook 5 (GBO-5), published by the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), provides an authoritative overview of the state of nature. It is a final report card on progress in 20 global biodiversity targets agreed in 2010 with a 2020 deadline, and offers lessons learned and best practices for getting on track. The targets include protecting flora and fauna from extinction; slowing down deforestation and climate change; and protecting lands and seas.
“This flagship report underlines that ‘humanity stands at a crossroads with regard to the legacy we wish to leave to future generations,’” said CBD Executive Secretary Elizabeth Maruma Mrema. “Many good things are happening around the world and these should be celebrated and encouraged. Nevertheless, the rate of biodiversity loss is unprecedented in human history and pressures are intensifying. Earth’s living systems as a whole are being compromised. And the more humanity exploits nature in unsustainable ways and undermines its contributions to people, the more we undermine our own wellbeing, security and prosperity.”
“As nature degrades,” Mrema continued, “new opportunities emerge for the spread to humans and animals of devastating diseases like this year’s coronavirus. The window of time available is short, but the pandemic has also demonstrated that transformative changes are possible when they must be made. The decisions and level of action we take now will have profound consequences - for good or ill - for all species, including ours.”
The report calls for a shift away from “business as usual” across a range of human activities. It outlines eight transitions that recognize the value of biodiversity, the need to restore the ecosystems on which all human activity depends, and the urgency of reducing the negative impacts of such activity:
• Land and forests: conserving intact ecosystems, restoring ecosystems, and combatting and reversing degradation.
• Sustainable agriculture: redesigning agricultural systems through agroecological and other innovative approaches to enhance productivity while minimizing negative impacts on biodiversity.
• Sustainable food systems: enabling sustainable and healthy diets with a greater emphasis on a diversity of foods, mostly plant-based, and more moderate consumption of meat and fish, as well as cuts in food waste.
• Sustainable fisheries and oceans: protecting and restoring marine and coastal ecosystems, rebuilding fisheries and managing aquaculture to ensure sustainability.
• Cities and infrastructure: using “green infrastructure” and making space for nature within built landscapes to improve the health and quality of life for citizens and reduce the environmental footprint of cities and infrastructure.
• Sustainable freshwater: guaranteeing the water flows required by nature and people, improving water quality, protecting critical habitats and controlling invasive species.
• Sustainable climate action: using nature-based solutions, alongside a rapid phaseout of fossil fuel use, to reduce the scale and impacts of climate change.
• Biodiversity-inclusive “One Health” action: managing ecosystems, including wildlife, agricultural and urban ecosystems, to promote healthy ecosystems and healthy people.
