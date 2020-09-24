The Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corp. (Cofina by its Spanish acronym) has completed the audit of the Corporation’s financial statements for Fiscal Year 2020 (the “Audit”) and has posted the Audit on the Municipal Securities Rule-Making Board Electronic Municipal Market Access website (EMMA), under "Documents."
In connection with the Audit, the Corporation has also issued and posted on the EMMA website the Puerto Rico Sales Tax Financing Corporation Annual Financial Information and Operating Data Report for FY2020 (the “Annual Report”) in compliance with its continuing disclosure obligations under the Continuing Disclosure Agreement executed by the Corporation in connection with the issuance of the Corporation’s Restructured Sales Tax Bonds.
Under the leadership of its board of independent directors, Cofina has published the FY2020 Audit in less than 90 days after the end of the fiscal year and has become the first issuer in Puerto Rico to publish its FY2020 audited financial statements.
Financial Highlights
In the FY2020 audited financial statements, Cofina lists a series of financial highlights (p. 3):
— The Corporation’s net deficit in the statement of net position (deficit) increased to $4,961 million at June 30, 2020, from $4,367.9 million at June 30 2019, an increase of approximately $593 million, or 13.6 percent.
— Cofina revenues increased to $437 million in FY2020 from $420 million in FY2019, an increase of approximately $16.8 million, or 4 percent.
— On August 1, 2019, certain taxable Cofina bonds were exchanged for tax-exempt Cofina bonds, through an invitation to exchange. At that date, Cofina exchanged $3,108,661,000 aggregate principal amount of Series 2019A-2 bonds and $45,570,000 aggregate principal amount of Series 2019B-2 bonds.
— On February 5, 2019, the Title III Court confirmed Cofina’s Third Amended Plan of Adjustment, which became effective in accordance with its terms of February 12, 2019, and Cofina emerged from the Title III of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management, and Economic Stability Act (Promesa).
Forward-Looking Statements
In a missive, it was informed that the Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (Aafaf by its Spanish acronym) and Cofina cannot provide assurances that the future developments affecting Aafaf, Cofina, or the bonds will be as anticipated.
“Actual results may differ materially from those expectations due to a variety of factors. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date hereof and Aafaf and Cofina do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise,” the press release reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.