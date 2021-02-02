As part of the systematic and gradual handover of operations of the Puerto Rico maritime transportation service, HMS Ferries announced the start of the transition process of operations on the Cataño-San Juan route.
Matt Miller, president of HMS Ferries Puerto Rico, explained that during this process the company will hold meetings with the mayors of Cataño and San Juan, as well as the mayors of the island-municipalities of Vieques and Culebra.
"While we will be working on the systematic and complex transition of the entire vessel system, during the long transition phase, we plan to first assume responsibility for the entire Metro service in late spring. In addition, our team has already contacted and met with different community, commercial and tourist interest groups in Vieques and Culebra with whom we have exchanged impressions, presented their concerns and needs and we have explained the process of change in services, in addition to that we have made you aware of our short and medium-term plans," he said.
The beginning of the process to assume operations by HMS on the Cataño-San Juan routes will be followed by the Ceiba-Culebra route, ending the process with the Ceiba-Vieques route.
"Initially, we expected that the acquisition process for all operations and routes would take three years, as established in the contract. It is important for the public to know that this week we are beginning with the Cataño operation, we will continue shortly after with the Culebra route and that, at the end of our first year, we hope to have the administration and operation of the entire maritime transport system, including Vieques. By that date, we hope that users will begin to see the changes in the service," Miller added.
Cataño Mayor Félix Delgado Montalvo said that this step is important for the hundreds of passengers who attend the Cataño-San Juan route every day.
“This Public-Private Partnership is an advanced step taken by the government of Puerto Rico on the way to ensure the best of services for the people who use the boat as a means of transportation between these two towns separated by the Bay of San Juan. I trust that the service is one of excellence and that both citizens and tourists make good use of it," he stated.
Delgado added that he was willing to be a collaborating entity from the municipality in the development of new businesses in the premises of the terminal of the Maritime Transport Authority of Cataño. “We have been diligent in developing an economic model based on the promotion of tourism and cultural events. Turning these empty premises into businesses would be an extraordinary complement to this area."
Moreover, Mara Pérez, executive director of the Maritime Transport Authority (ATM, Spanish initials), said she is confident that HMS Ferries, will be able to enhance customers' experience with the maritime transport system.
“I have no doubt that the government has made the right choice in hiring HMS as the company that will take over the Operation and Maintenance of the assets of the Maritime Transportation Authority. They have the experience and the necessary tools to make a difference and transform the system into an efficient and reliable one for its users. We are very pleased with this first step and look forward to a long and productive relationship," Pérez said.
The president of HMS Ferries affirmed that the company is prepared to face the challenges involved in maritime transport between the island-municipalities and the big island of Puerto Rico. "The transportation of the residents of the island-municipalities goes beyond a question of punctuality; we are talking about health, economic and tourist development, about changes in the process to normalize their daily life once and for all."
Lastly, Miller pointed out that another important element of the acquisition of operations will be the launch of a new ticket and reservation system that will complement the quality service that will be provided at the end of the process.
"We are aware of the dissatisfaction of users with the existing ticket system. For this reason, we are working to bring a state-of-the-art online booking and ticketing system that is used throughout the Hornblower organization, including the New York City ferry system. We will adjust to the needs of users, but following the quality and service standards that distinguish HMS Ferries," he stated.
