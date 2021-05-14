Different offices of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) assigned $28,962,952 in federal funds for health, childcare, research, and infrastructure projects in Puerto Rico.
Of these funds, $2,816,392 are part of the money allocated to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
In terms of infrastructure, under the Federal Aviation Administration, the DOT announced an allocation of $9,387,974 to the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) in Carolina to repair its lane.
Moreover, as part of HHS-allocated funds under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Puerto Rico Department of Health will receive $6,613,160 for Public Health Emergency Preparedness. Likewise, the CDC will disburse $1,396,785 to the University of Puerto Rico's Comprehensive Cancer Center, and $2,679,551 to the local Health Department for the CDC-RFA-CK19-1904.NU50 2019 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) prevention program.
The National Institute of General Medical Sciences also allocated $126,134 to the Central Caribbean University for a pilot research project: "SCAMP3 as a regulator of EGFR / STAT3 axis in triple-negative breast cancer" under the research program in Pharmacology, Physiology and Biological Chemistry.
Meanwhile, the Administration of Children and Families / HHS Office of Head Start allocated $1,033,626 to the municipality of Patillas within the category of social services for Head Start.
The HHS also determined several funding lines for Head Start and Early Head Start Centers under Disaster Assistance funds in the social services category. As part of this allocation, the municipality of Mayagüez will receive $12,690,039, the P.R. Department of Family Affairs will receive $402,920, and the municipality of San Germán will get $4,002,737.
These funds allocated for Head Start programs are final and only the disbursement date by the agency remains pending, which varies depending on the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.