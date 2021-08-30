Two health professionals who recovered from COVID-19 -infected by treating patients in their respective work centers- headed the group of recipients of the "Heroes in Hospitals Award," which is awarded annually by the Puerto Rico Hospital Association (AHPR, Spanish initials).
"It is important to note that Dr. Ángel Dávila Franco and Gladinell Negrón Virella, patient coordinator in the San Juan Capestrano System, both survivors of COVID-19 after being contaminated while carrying out work in their respective work units, are worthy examples of people who risked their lives for going above and beyond in the attention and care of patients in hospitals," said Jaime Plá Cortés, executive president of the AHPR.
With various activities and the presentation of the “Heroes in Hospitals Award," the Association delivered 79 recognitions to work teams that include more than 145 health professionals who work in different hospital institutions in Puerto Rico.
"For more than 14 years, we have been tasked with recognizing outstanding employees in our hospitals. Those employees, in their daily or special performances, make a difference in the lives of our patients or their co-workers and the community. There are many employees in our hospitals who do incredible feats, acts that are part of their daily work saving lives. These acts make the rehabilitation of patients more successful, in many cases, fulfilling beyond their responsibilities. With the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have witnessed the effort of our health professionals who work in hospitals, which in some cases includes being contaminated," Plá stated.
"Among the heroes selected this year are several professionals with examples of incredible feats and a dedication to 'out of the box' work. The stories of each of the heroes have been filled with so much dedication to the patient that they are models for other co-workers and models of excellence in the community," he added.
Health Secretary Chimes In
Dr. Carlos Mellado, secretary of the Puerto Rico Department of Health, participated at the ceremonial event.
"We strongly agree with the initiative of the Hospital Association in highlighting the heroic acts and the work of health professionals. Puerto Rico should be aware of cases such as that of the well-known physician Dr. Ángel Dávila and Gladinell Negrón Virella, patient coordinator in the San Juan Capestrano System, and where there is evidence of having been contaminated during the provision of services in their respective work areas as workers of health. Today, they are professionals who contribute their knowledge and strive to help those patients and relatives who are going through similar situations, which is an example worthy of admiration," the official said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.