With aims to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19, the Puerto Rico National Guard will station at La Placita in Santurce and La Placita San José in Old San Juan.
People without appointments will be able to receive their vaccines from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. until Sunday, May 30. Adults 18 and older will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
The effort comes at a time when the local Department of Health is trying to get 40 percent of the population fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said that this week, nearly 48 percent of the population has received at least one dose. Meanwhile, 37 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated.
He acknowledged that some people have shown reluctance to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to the problems that have been reported, including the temporary suspension of its use after reports of cases of blood clots in the U.S. mainland.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have stated that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh any risks related to its side effects.
According to the Department of Health's online coronavirus dashboard, updated May 28, some 2,613,958 people are at least partially vaccinated. Of these, 1,393,044 have received one dose of Moderna or Pfizer, while 1,221,025 have been fully vaccinated either with Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson.
