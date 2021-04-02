The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its travel guidelines this week, reporting that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 may travel safely within the United States and its territories.
There are three COVID-19 vaccines authorized in the U.S. and Puerto Rico markets. Both the Pfizer and Moderna options require two doses distributed at least two weeks from each other. Meanwhile, the vaccine distributed by Johnson & Johnson only requires one dose. The CDC said that people who have received all doses of the respective vaccine choice should be able to have more liberties when traveling, although they would still be subject to state and federal laws.
In its new guidelines, the entity informed that people who have received all doses can gather indoors with others who have been fully vaccinated without wearing a mask. Likewise, they can gather indoors with individuals who haven't received the required doses without wearing masks, unless anybody present is at increased risk for severe illness of COVID-19.
Moreover, if the person who has been inoculated has been around someone with COVID-19, they do not need to self-isolate or get tested unless they show symptoms. If, however, that person lives in a communal setting, such as a group home or detention facility, they should self-quarantine for two weeks and get tested even if they are asymptomatic.
Despite these changes, people are still encouraged to avoid medium-sized or large gatherings, delay domestic and international travel, wear masks, maintain 6-feet of distancing from others, and follow health protocols in private and public spaces.
"We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions in public places like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces until we know more," the CDC wrote.
Discourages Travel to Puerto Rico
Meanwhile, the CDC listed Puerto Rico as a high-risk destination due to the coronavirus outbreak, urging citizens to avoid traveling to the island.
In its "COVID-19 Travel Recommendations by Destination" section on the website, the federal entity categorized Puerto Rico as a Level 4 risk of getting infected with the virus, among dozens of other countries. As such, both essential and leisure travel to Puerto Rico is discouraged.
However, the entity underscored that people who have received all required doses of the COVID-19 vaccine may travel safely.
The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. could not be reached to comment.
Puerto Rico Vaccination Progress
According to the April 2 update on the Puerto Rico Health Department's coronavirus dashboard, 1,036,576 vaccine doses have been administered on the island. Of these, 662,622 individuals have received at least one dose, and 373,954 people have been fully vaccinated. The data is gathered by the Puerto Rico Electronic Immunization System.
Recently, the Health Department extended eligibility for people aged 35 to 49 who have chronic illnesses, everyone aged 50 or older, and people who work in telecommunications, pharmaceuticals, and the food service industry.
Last Wednesday, the agency and VOCES —a local nonprofit— organized the "SuperVacu Tour," where 10,696 people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“The effort, the work and collaboration of all those who worked (on Thursday), many of them volunteers, was excellent. At the end of the day, despite all the challenges, we made it. Thank you! #PuertoRicoSeVacuna,” Mellado wrote on his Twitter account.
To learn more about the vaccines, the inoculation phase, or how to apply for vaccination, visit www.vacunatepr.com.
