The Puerto Rico Public Health Trust (PRPHT), a program attached to the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust, announced that tomorrow, the "Telemedicine Distance Education" initiative will begin, consisting of virtual training and delivery of equipment to more than 30 clinics, located in rural areas of the island.
The project comes after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded a $1.1 million grant for distance training and telemedicine and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services relaxed the use of telehealth services during the COVID-19 emergency. This effort is in addition to the central government's approval of Law 68, which recognizes the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust as a collaborator and coordinator with the Department of Health for the conceptualization and development of telemedicine in Puerto Rico.
"We developed a robust network of specialists, with providers to choose from at the regional and national level, in order to meet the particular health needs of the population and in compliance with the requirements of the Puerto Rico health system," said Dr. Wendy Matos, director of the Telemedicine program. "This ecosystem will be the foundation for the new era of health. Telemedicine is here to stay and will forever change the way medicine is made and health services are provided in Puerto Rico."
"Telemedicine increases people's overall sense of well-being. This initiative will help patients in Puerto Rico to be treated for chronic and pre-existing conditions in a timely manner, which will allow for a reduction in morbidity and mortality on the island," said Dr. José F. Rodríguez Orengo, executive director of the Puerto Rico Public Health Trust.
Appointments with specialists currently take four to six months, depending on the area of expertise. Between 40% and 60% of these appointments are missed, since people do not go because they forget, due to the long waiting period. This represents a delay in receiving services, complications from untreated conditions, and unnecessary expenses for both physicians and patients. The PRPHT Telemedicine program seeks to provide access to medical services and reduce waiting time, per appointment, to 45 days.
As part of the Telemedicine project, training will be offered in each of the centers to the team that will participate in this initiative such as: doctors, nurses, the IT professional and administrator. In addition, bi-weekly meetings will be held to discuss pressing issues regarding the need for services, clinic scheduling, provider network and service evaluation. This modality also includes real-time audio and video communication tools that connect physicians and patients in different locations, eliminating barriers and providing access to medical specialists. Initiatives include interactive video conferencing or mobile status (mHealth) applications on a computer, tablet, or mobile device.
In 2019, the PRPHT received $500,000 from the USDA to start the Telemedicine project, which was used to provide equipment and training at 13 service points in seven organizations. The aforementioned $1.1 million grant is in addition to this effort and will be used for the installation of equipment and training in remote locations that meet the requirements of poverty status, distance, and location of service centers.
