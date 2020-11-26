Puerto Rico Health Secretary Lorenzo González is warning residents to keep their Thanksgiving celebration small and solely with their nuclear families, and preferable those living under the same roof, in order to stop the continuing spread of the coronavirus on the island.
Failure to do could lead to a continuing spike, not only during the long Thanksgiving weekend, but also the Christmas holiday season, he warned.
“When celebrating Thanksgiving, we have made it clear that there should be no parties, in order to reduce the possibility of people [outside the nuclear family] spreading the virus,” he said, as he noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much with us.
If the general public follows his general advice and continues safety protocols, such as wearing masks, practicing social distancing and washing hands frequently, there should be no need for the government to issue more restrictions to local businesses, the Health chief said.
Recently, the Centers for Disease Control issued travel warnings for Puerto Rico, citing the island's high coronavirus infection rate.
