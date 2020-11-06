The municipality of Guaynabo, in alliance with the Puerto Rico Health Department and its program known as 'Coviveo,' will hold tomorrow, Saturday, free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing services at the parking lot in the Mario Quijote Morales Coliseum.
Guaynabo Mayor Ángel Pérez Otero stated that the services are also available to people who do not reside in the northern municipality.
"It is important to raise awareness about the protection measures against COVID-19. This virus will be among us for a long time and we have to be effective in preventing contagion and protecting ourselves. Apart from the tests, we will be supplying the attendees with information material, masks, and hand sanitizer," he stated.
The epidemiologist of Guaynabo's Contact Tracking program, Yaritza Reyes, explained that “the test they will be administering is the antigen test, a diagnostic test that detects the virus in the body. The test detects active infection by COVID-19, so the person who tests positive must go to isolation immediately."
The tests will be done via drive-thru for all attendees, with up to four people per vehicle. The results will be shared with the patient that same day. The drive-thru will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
"Since the state of emergency began, we have acted diligently in the prevention, monitoring and support of COVID-19 patients so that they have a faster recovery. We implemented one of the first municipal Contact Tracking programs and developed the Business Opening program to provide testing and services to private sector employees who work for our Guaynabo business owners. We handle this matter with the responsibility it deserves, considering that we are dealing with a problem that will affect us for a long time," Pérez Otero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.