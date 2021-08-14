The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Grace "is not very well organized," however, it is producing winds with tropical storm force, according to preliminary information.
This morning, the NHC issued a tropical storm warning for the Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra.
By the 2:00 p.m. bulletin, Grace maintained maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour (mph), with higher gusts, and her travel speed is 23 mph.
The entity reported that preliminary reports from a hurricane chaser indicate that the center may be located further to the southwest, and a relocation may be necessary in the 5:00 p.m. bulletin
Yesterday, a tropical storm watch had been put into effect, but with the birth of Grace it has been changed to the warning category, also applicable to Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat, Saba and Saint Eustatius, Saint Maarten and Saint Barthelemy, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The NHC stated that some strengthening is expected over the next two days when it is over Puerto Rico starting tomorrow, Sunday.
For Puerto Rico, a flash flood watch is in effect from Sunday morning until Monday night.
However, the NHC said that Grace is a "small storm", with a wind field 35 miles north and east from its center.
What Is a Tropical Storm Watch?
A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions - maximum sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph or 34 to 63 knots - are likely within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Starting at 74 mph, the tropical storm becomes a hurricane.
The weather agency said the system is expected to reach parts of the Leeward Islands on Saturday night, and then to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday, although it has not specified the time. On Monday, it would be felt over the Dominican Republic.
Over Puerto Rico, Grace is expected to drop 3 to 6 inches of rain. "Across Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, heavy rainfall may lead to flash, urban and small stream flooding, along with the potential for mudslides," the NHC wrote on Twitter.
