In its 5:00 a.m. bulletin, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported that Tropical Storm Grace continues to cross the Caribbean Sea towards Puerto Rico with heavy rains and confirmed that its winds will be felt today on the island from the morning.
According to the NHC, Grace is moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour (26 km/h). This is about 4 miles less than it was at the end of yesterday. Grace is expected to continue that advance at a slow speed as it runs into more Caribbean islands, the report explains.
As in the intermediate 2:00 a.m. bulletin, the NHC confirmed that Grace continues with its tropical storm winds, 40 miles per hour (mph) and stronger gusts that would begin to be felt from the morning. At this time it is 150 miles from the island. However, satellite images already allow to see how its external winds are over Vieques and Culebra and settle over Puerto Rico.
The radius of the winds extend up to 35 miles (55 km) north from its center.
Moreover, the bulletin said that strengthening is expected before Grace reaches Hispaniola on Monday. A weakening of the system is expected when it crosses Hispaniola tomorrow and overnight on Monday. It would remain with little change on Tuesday.
Yesterday morning, the NHC had issued a tropical storm warning for the Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra after the formation of Grace in the Caribbean.
In this morning's bulletin, "disorganized" center of Tropical Storm Grace was relocated near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 64.4 West.
Meanwhile, Grace would arrive in Haiti on Monday night, which yesterday suffered an earthquake measuring 7.2 on the Richter scale that has killed hundreds of people. There, it will drop 4 to 7 inches of rain with 10-inch spikes, complicating rescue efforts.
According to previous bulletins, the hurricane chaser had not found a defined center of circulation and Grace was disorganized as a storm. The NHC maintains that it will pass to the south of the island. According to the government, about 60 miles.
On Friday, a tropical storm watch had been put into effect, but with the birth of Grace it was changed to warning status for Saturday. It also applies to Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, Saint Kitts and Nevis and Montserrat, Saba and Saint Eustatius, Saint Maarten and Saint Barthelemy and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
