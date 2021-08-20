The government's expectation is that by mid-2024 the new hospital for Vieques will be completed on the grounds of the hospital that has been closed since Hurricane Maria passed in 2017.
In a press conference at the Convention Center in Miramar, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said that the new hospital will have a dialysis area, as well as a delivery room. According to him, the demolition of the current structure will begin in late 2021 and the construction of the new building will begin in 2022.
Presenting the plans for the new hospital, the governor said that it was more feasible to build a new hospital than to fix the existing building.
As informed via press release, the new structure "will have twice the functional space than the previous facility." In addition, "the dialysis stations will be doubled and it will have facilities that it did not have before, such as a hyperbaric chamber and chemotherapy infusion. It will also have 12 observation beds and two isolation beds."
In June, the director of the Central Office for Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3), Manuel Laboy, insisted that the Vieques hospital would be ready in less than a year.
In Jan. 2020, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the allocation of $39.5 million to repair the damage to the Susana Centeno Family Health Center in Vieques. The municipal island has been without a hospital since Sept. 2017.
Last May, another death was reported in Vieques due to the lack of a hospital. That time it was a three-year-old minor who died before being airlifted to the HIMA San Pablo hospital in Fajardo.
Ever since Maria devastated Puerto Rico, Vieques residents have a clinic located in what was the communal center as a health center, but it is not enough for their needs.
(0) comments
