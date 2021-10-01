The executive director of the Committee for the Evaluation and Disposition of Real Estate (CEDBI, Spanish acronym), Sylvette Vélez Conde, reported the award of the auction in a sealed envelope in favor of Saint John's School to develop an educational institution in the structure known as the old Madame Luchetti School, located In San Juan.
Saint John’s School will develop a school from pre-kindergarten to second grade on the property with an investment of approximately $8.5 million. The economic offer presented by this proponent was $2 million, exceeding the fair market value by $930,000.
In addition to preserving the V- type structure designated as a historic site, Saint John’s School will promote educational training activities, aligned with the original purpose for which the structure was built. In addition, a new structure will incorporate sustainable and resilient elements to be used as a center for the benefit of the entire community in the event of natural disasters. They also seek to establish collaborative agreements and programs with other local institutions to promote social impact projects that integrate the community.
The selection of Saint John’s School was the result of a bidding process that began on June 30, 2021, with the publication of an invitation to auction in a sealed envelope, which was published by the Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym).
"The bidding process was competitive, rigorous and transparent, within the legal framework of the Sole Regulation and Act No. 26-2017, as amended, known as the 'Fiscal Plan Compliance Act.' Additionally, by selecting the winning proposal, the property is guaranteed to be used for the original educational purpose for which it was donated by the Luchetti family. The deed granted will incorporate specific provisions to guarantee the development of the property and safeguard the property as a historic site, allowing its preservation," Vélez said.
The executive director of the Office of Management and Budget and member of CEDBI, Juan Carlos Blanco, expressed that the approved transaction is the result of a rigorous process in which it was possible to maximize the return on the asset, as required by law, while its historical value as an educational center is respected.
"The economic development of a country is based on a quality educational base, which promotes a capable and competent society. The preservation of the structure of the well-known Madame Luchetti School, which not only preserves the original purpose of the structure and adds value to the community, but the accepted proposal includes incorporating sustainable and resilient elements from which the community can benefit. When we unite the well-being of the community with youth development, we have a winning formula to continue improving our society," Economic Development Secretary Manuel Cidre stated.
Moreover, Vélez reported that the bidders who submitted proposals for the old Madame Luchetti School, in the order they were received, are the following:
- Condado Palm, LLC
- Saint John’s School
- Ramón Cao Alvira
- Museo de Arte Contemporáneo de Puerto Rico, Inc. (Museum of Contemporary Art)
The evaluation of the proposals was carried out in accordance with the evaluation parameters and criteria, established in the invitation to auction in a sealed envelope and in accordance with the provisions of the Sole Regulation for the Evaluation and Disposal of Real Estate of the Executive Branch of the Government of Puerto Rico , Regulation No. 9133 of Dec. 9, 2019. It is the responsibility of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP, Spanish acronym), owner of the property, to complete the transaction with Saint John's School, which is expected to be formalized prior to the end of this year.
Resolution 2021-145, adopted by CEDBI on Sept. 27, 2021, and the Regulations will be available on AAFAF's website at www.aafaf.pr.gov.
The property, which belongs to DTOP, may not be demolished as it is a historic structure in accordance with the Designation as a Historic Site of the Property, in accordance with Resolution No. 2021-18-01-JP-SH adopted by the Board of Planning on Sept. 8, 2021, which will be set out in writing.
