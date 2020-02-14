After six months representing Puerto Rico’s government before its fiscal control board, attorney Eli Díaz-Atienza resigned his position, effective Thursday, Feb. 27th.
Díaz-Atienza also resigns as Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (PRASA)'s president.
In early 2017, Díaz-Atienza was appointed as PRASA’s president. On August 2019 was appointed as the Government liason with the Financial and Oversight Management Board (FOMB).
“The time has come to allow myself to consider new options for professional growth in private companies while the change and renewal for the company [PRASA] is underway. I am deeply proud of the achievements under my responsibility and particularly satisfied for having honored the trust placed in me by Governors Rosselló and Vázquez and by PRASA's Board, ”said the lawyer and engineer.
In other hand, Gov. Wanda Vázquez "appreciates the work of Díaz Atienza, both in his role before the AAA as a government representative before the Board."
"In difficult times, he accepted the challenge and demonstrated his ability, professionalism and passion to work for the development of Puerto Rico. We wish him the greatest success in his professional career, ” added Vázquez.
