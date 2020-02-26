The Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym) announced on Wednesday that it issued a Request for Proposals (RFP), seeking a firm that will provide consulting services to the Puerto Rico Gaming Commission, created by virtue of Act 81-2019.

The scope of work of the services to be provided include, primarily, assisting the Commission in the drafting of the regulations governing the operations, and providing consulting services to the Commission with respect to the industries and activities under its jurisdiction, which include sports betting, fantasy contests, and eSports.

“This process will serve to identify qualified firms that meet the essential requirements to develop such regulations, thereby reinforcing the current public policy of Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced, which authorizes sports betting, fantasy contests and electronic games. These activities are new legal forms of betting and represent a new source of revenue and economic activity for the Government,” indicated Omar J. Marrero, chief financial officer of the government of Puerto Rico and AAFAF executive director.

In addition, the selected firm will be responsible for developing procedures applicable to the operations of the Commission, using as a model the processes developed in other jurisdictions of the U.S.A. The firm will also deliver interim progress reports.

Department of Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel A. Laboy Rivera stated, “there is great interest among local and foreign entrepreneurs to penetrate this market in Puerto Rico. Therefore, it is important to select a firm with the expertise required to guide us in the process of drafting the regulations of the Gaming Commission in order to develop, as soon as possible, a solid and comprehensive document. This economic sector represents a great opportunity for Puerto Rico. Projections indicate that the government of Puerto Rico could collect approximately $87 million from this activity within a five-year term.”

Sports Betting Regulation Moving Along, Says Regulator Recruitment process for a regulations expert to begin this week

Gaming Commission Executive Director José A. Maymó Azize highlighted the importance of developing cutting edge regulations to promptly implement the provisions of Act 81-2019 relative to identifying the eventual components of the different industries; thereby, finally allowing citizens to take part in these activities within a legal frame.

Interested parties have until March 13, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. (Puerto Rico time) to submit their proposals by email to the address stated in the RFP.

View the RFP: