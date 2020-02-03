Gov. Wanda Vázquez will attend to the State of the Union tomorrow.
The information was confirmed today by the Press Secretary Mariana Cobián to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The THE WEEKLY JOURNAL published early today the information and tried to confirm with La Fortaleza's Press and Public Affairs Secretaries.
The Press Secretary told this reporter that she was waiting for information. Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Secretary referred our press inquiry to the Press Secretary.
Sources told that Gov. Vázquez was invited by the White House to attend President Donald Trump message at the Capitol Hill.
In a press release, Cobián said Gov. Vázquez will also hold meetings in Washington with Sen. Rick Scott, in order to follow up on the efforts to recover Puerto Rico, both hurricanes Irma and María, as of the earthquakes that have affected the island.
Secretary of State Elmer Román will serve as interim governor until the return of Gov. Vázquez on Wednesday.
