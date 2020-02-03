Gov. Wanda Vázquez could attend to the State of the Union tomorrow, according to several sources of THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
The THE WEEKLY JOURNAL tried to confirm this information with La Fortaleza's Press and Public Affairs Secretaries but at the moment none of the officials have denied the information.
The Press Secretary told this reporter that she is waiting for information. Meanwhile, the Public Affairs Secretary referred our press inquiry to the Press Secretary.
Sources told that Gov. Vázquez was invited by the White House to attend President Donald Trump message at the Capitol Hill.
This is a developing story.
