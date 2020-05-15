Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez informed on Friday that the executive order that takes effect on May 26 will require the use of gloves in order to continue reopening the economy.
A la preocupación inmediata que generó este anuncio en las redes sociales, la gobernadora dijo que la ciudadanía no debía ponerse histérica.
Given the immediate concern that her announcement prompted on social media, the governor said that residents should not get "hysterical."
"We will seek alternatives like we did with the masks. Whoever doesn't have [a mask] can use some fabric; they can somehow put [fabric] on their hands so they can go places. Don't get hysterical; there's no reason for that. We will be preparing ourselves little by little," she affirmed.
"From the very beginning, we have been talking about the same safety measures," she added.
Although the governor stressed the use of gloves as a significant precaution to curtail the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that it is not necessary in most cases. The agency specifies that gloves are needed when cleaning and disinfecting or when caring for someone who is sick.
"Wearing gloves outside of these instances (for example, when using a shopping cart or using an ATM) will not necessarily protect you from getting COVID-19 and may still lead to the spread of germs. The best way to protect yourself from germs when running errands and after going out is to regularly wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol," the CDC's website reads.
Other Sectors to Remain Closed
Meanwhile, Vázquez clarified that the current executive order has not been amended to more economic sectors, such as beauty salons and barber shops—amid confusion among this sector—so, they are not authorized to reopen next Monday.
"At this time, I don't foresee amendments," she said. The governor noted that next week will be the third under the present executive order, so her administration expects to see the results of the initiative that allowed previously nonexempt businesses to reopen two weeks ago.
Vázquez also urged all economic sectors to seize this time to outline their protocols and prepare their installations to receive employees and customers when authorized.
